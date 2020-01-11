Menu

Canada

Prince Albert police looking for armed robbery suspects

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 12:13 pm
Prince Albert police say a pair of skateboarders reported being the victims of a violent robbery this past weekend.
Prince Albert police are looking for two suspects after a shooting during an armed robbery sent a man to hospital. File / Global News

Police in Prince Albert, Sask. are searching for two people after a shooting and armed robbery on Friday evening sent a male victim to hospital.

Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 11th Street East shortly before 7:30 p.m. Officers discovered that a man had been sent to hospital with a serious injury. A statement said he was taken to Victoria Union Hospital.

Police have not released more information about the victim and declined to comment.

READ MORE: Cash stolen in armed robbery by 2: Prince Albert RCMP

The first of the two suspects is a man between the ages of 20 and 25, described as about 5-foot-10 with a slim build. He was wearing a black winter coat with fur around the hood, and blue jeans.

The second suspect is a woman for whom the statement, and the sergeant on duty, did not give a description.

The suspects remain at large and police are asking residents in the area to check any surveillance video they have to help officers with identifying the suspects.

They are also asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

