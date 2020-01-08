Cash stolen in armed robbery by 2: Prince Albert RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are trying to identify two people after an armed robbery approximately 30 kilometres north of Prince Albert, Sask.

Two individuals entered a business on Highway 2 and demanded cash at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release.

One suspect, who RCMP believe was a man, was armed with a gun.

Both suspects fled from the scene in a white Jeep with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one inside the business at the time of the armed robbery was hurt, police said.

The first suspect was wearing a white and black hoodie, black ski pants, a Montreal Canadiens toque and light blue gloves.

Prince Albert RCMP are trying to identify two people after an armed robbery at a business on Highway 2. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

The other suspect is described as a woman wearing black ski pants, a black winter coat, a black toque and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.