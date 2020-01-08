Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cash stolen in armed robbery by 2: Prince Albert RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 4:13 pm
Updated January 8, 2020 4:14 pm
Cash stolen in armed robbery by 2: Prince Albert RCMP
Prince Albert RCMP are trying to identify two people after an armed robbery at a business on Highway 2. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

RCMP are trying to identify two people after an armed robbery approximately 30 kilometres north of Prince Albert, Sask.

Two individuals entered a business on Highway 2 and demanded cash at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release.

Related News

READ MORE: Battlefords RCMP looking for armed robber

One suspect, who RCMP believe was a man, was armed with a gun.

Both suspects fled from the scene in a white Jeep with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one inside the business at the time of the armed robbery was hurt, police said.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan RCMP seize over 3,000 doses of fentanyl in traffic stop

The first suspect was wearing a white and black hoodie, black ski pants, a Montreal Canadiens toque and light blue gloves.

Story continues below advertisement
Cash stolen in armed robbery by 2: Prince Albert RCMP
Prince Albert RCMP are trying to identify two people after an armed robbery at a business on Highway 2. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

The other suspect is described as a woman wearing black ski pants, a black winter coat, a black toque and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BusinessSask RCMPArmed RobberyGunHighway 2Prince Albert RCMPJeep
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.