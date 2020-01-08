Cash stolen in armed robbery by 2: Prince Albert RCMP

RCMP are trying to identify two people after an armed robbery approximately 30 kilometres north of Prince Albert, Sask.
Two individuals entered a business on Highway 2 and demanded cash at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a press release.
One suspect, who RCMP believe was a man, was armed with a gun.
Both suspects fled from the scene in a white Jeep with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one inside the business at the time of the armed robbery was hurt, police said.
The first suspect was wearing a white and black hoodie, black ski pants, a Montreal Canadiens toque and light blue gloves.
The other suspect is described as a woman wearing black ski pants, a black winter coat, a black toque and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
