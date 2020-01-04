Menu

Canada

Three vehicles stolen in Lashburn: Saskatchewan RCMP

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 11:12 am
Three trucks were stolen from Lashburn, SK on Saturday morning.
Three trucks were stolen from Lashburn, SK on Saturday morning. File / Global News

It has not been a great start to the year for an equipment depot, as three trucks were stolen from Lashburn, Sask., near Maidstone.

The trucks were taken from Scorpion Oilfield Services around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, a Saskatchewan RCMP statement said.

The Crime Watch Advisory said the missing trucks are:

  • a 2003 white Chevrolet 1500, licence plate 889 KRK
  • a 2013 silver/grey Dodge 3500, licence plate 217 JCP
  • a 2018 White Dodge 5500 flatbed, licence 459 LFP

READ MORE: RCMP consider Frenchman Butte, Sask. death a homicide

The release said the trucks may have last been spotted near Lloydminster.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP at 306-310-7267.

Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada
Sask RCMPTheftMaidstoneTrucksTRUCK THEFTLashburnStolen TrucksScorpion Oilfield Servicesequipment depot
