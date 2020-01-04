Three vehicles stolen in Lashburn: Saskatchewan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

It has not been a great start to the year for an equipment depot, as three trucks were stolen from Lashburn, Sask., near Maidstone.

The trucks were taken from Scorpion Oilfield Services around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, a Saskatchewan RCMP statement said.

The Crime Watch Advisory said the missing trucks are:

a 2003 white Chevrolet 1500, licence plate 889 KRK

a 2013 silver/grey Dodge 3500, licence plate 217 JCP

a 2018 White Dodge 5500 flatbed, licence 459 LFP

The release said the trucks may have last been spotted near Lloydminster.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP at 306-310-7267.

