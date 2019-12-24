Car clocked at double the speed limit on Saskatchewan highway: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A driver was clocked travelling over twice the speed limit a few days before Christmas, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police tweeted that officers from the Rosthern detachment pulled over a vehicle for travelling 214 km/h on Monday near Hepburn.

The speed limit on that section of Highway 12 is 100 km/h.

RCMP said the driver received a $1,515 fine and the car was impounded for a week.

2/2 That’s quite the fine to have to pay before Christmas! Remember, speed limits are in place for a reason… If you’re heading out on the road this holiday, take care and drive safe. ^km — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) December 24, 2019

Hepburn is approximately 40 km north of Saskatoon.

