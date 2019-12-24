Menu

Canada

Car clocked at double the speed limit on Saskatchewan highway: RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 6:31 pm
Updated December 24, 2019 6:34 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP say they clocked a vehicle travelling over double the speed limit on a highway near Hepburn. @RCMPSK / Twitter

A driver was clocked travelling over twice the speed limit a few days before Christmas, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police tweeted that officers from the Rosthern detachment pulled over a vehicle for travelling 214 km/h on Monday near Hepburn.

The speed limit on that section of Highway 12 is 100 km/h.

RCMP said the driver received a $1,515 fine and the car was impounded for a week.

Hepburn is approximately 40 km north of Saskatoon.

