Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan police hand out more than 1,400 school zone speeding tickets

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 6:34 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 6:40 pm
Police in Saskatchewan handed out more than 1,400 speeding tickets in school zones during September.
Police in Saskatchewan handed out more than 1,400 speeding tickets in school zones during September. Dave Parsons / Global News

Speeding in schools zones continues to be a focus for police in Saskatchewan. More than 1,400 school zone speeding tickets were issued in September, according to SGI.

“When you speed in a school zone, it’s like failing an open-book test. You didn’t even have to study,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI media relations manager.

“There’s a sign, a big shiny reflective sign right there that tells you how fast you’re supposed to go and when that speed zone limit is in effect.”

READ MORE: Regina’s new school zone speed limit officially in effect

In Regina, school zone speed limits were changed from 40 kilometres per hour to 30 kilometres per hour, the same as Saskatoon.

“School zones wherever they are, they have slower speed limits,” McMurchy said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some are 30 kilometres per hour, some are 40 kilometres per hour, some are only on school days, and some are in effect year-round. There’s no secret about those signs, they’ll show you what to do.”

In September 2018, police handed out just under 1,000 tickets for speeding in school zones

READ MORE: New 30 km/h school zone speed limits already in effect in some Regina areas

It’s not just speeding causing issues around schools. Thirteen tickets were issued for failing to yield to a pedestrian. Four tickets were handed out for either passing a school bus or failing to stop five metres from a school bus when their safety lights were on.

“We know police are very vigorously enforcing traffic laws. There are more traffic police on Saskatchewan roads than ever before,” McMurchy said.

READ MORE: Playground and school zone speed limit to reduce to 30km/h in September

“There’s been 120 new positions added since 2014 as part of a number of safety initiatives that have taken place in the province.”

Police in Saskatchewan also issued 286 impaired driving tickets, 515 tickets related to seatbelts, car seats or booster seats along with 6,463 speeding or aggressive driving tickets, not relating to school zones.

“These are all laws that are designed to keep people safe when they head out on the road,” McMurchy said.

Story continues below advertisement

SGI’s Traffic Safety Spotlight this month is distracted driving. In September, police in the province gave out 901 tickets due to drivers being distracted.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanImpaired DrivingDistracted DrivingSpeedingSGISaskatchewan GovernmentSchool ZonesSpeed LimitsSaskatchewan Government Insurace
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.