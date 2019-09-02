Regina’s new school zone speed limit officially in effect

New school zone speed limits are officially in effect as of Sept. 1.

CAA, SGI, Regina schools and the City of Regina have put out efforts to remind residents that school zone limits are now 30 km/h instead of 40 km/h.

The limit will be enforced from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week.

The 30 km/h recommendation is based on research that indicated there is a “substantial increase to the survival rates for pedestrians struck at this lower speed compared with 40 km/h,” according to CAA.

According to Regina Public Schools, your commute will now only take four seconds longer with the new limit.

Starting Sept. 1, new #yqr speed limits in school zones 7 a.m.–7 p.m., 7 days per week. Help keep our students and everyone walking in our school zones safe! pic.twitter.com/QSnkRUU34p — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) August 27, 2019

The City of Regina said on social media that “adding four seconds to your drive only takes as long as pouring a cup of coffee,” adding, “Keep our kids safe.”

According to a CAA national poll from Aug. 14 to Aug. 19 of this year, when asked what contributes to unsafe behaviours in school zones, 59 per cent of respondents said that parents/guardians are in a hurry or are too rushed, 44 per cent said the school zone is too congested, and 42 per cent said that parents/guardians are not following the drop-off or pickup procedures.

Ninety-two per cent of parents surveyed said that they noticed one or more bad driving behaviours by motorists compared to 86 per cent reported in 2017, the last time CAA polled on this topic.

Driving over the speed limit was the top reported behaviour with a result of 70 per cent in 2019, followed by 52 per cent seeing others illegally park or stop in a school zone.

CAA reminds parents and children to be aware of their surroundings, be patient, and plan ahead.

