Playground and school zone speed limit to reduce to 30km/h in September

Drivers in Regina will need to be extra cautious when travelling near schools and playgrounds come fall.

Speed limits in school and playground zones will be reduced from 40 km/h to 30 km/h beginning September 1.

“Our school zones need to be protected, we need to take care of our kids,” said CAA Saskatchewan‘s Christine Niemczyk, who works on the School Zone Consultation Committee.

It’s not the only change.

The new speed limit will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 365 days a year, instead of the previous 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours.

“Driving behaviour, of course, will have to be adjusted, but we wanted to see that the 365 remain consistent,” Niemczyk said.

Just last month, CAA and Regina police were involved in a School Zone Safety Assessment at two Regina schools.

Over 1,200 driving and pedestrian infractions were reported – 74 of those were speeding.

“We’ve learned that, yes, speeding and driver distractions are two major risky behaviours displayed by drivers in school zones,” Niemczyk said.

According to SGI, only six collisions took place in a Regina playground or school zone in 2017, resulting in no injuries.

“We’re very fortunate that there are a very small number of collisions on an annual basis in school zones in Saskatchewan,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI spokesperson.

“We obviously want to see zero school collisions because they intend to involve children.”

The city also agreed on prohibiting U-turns in school zones and upgrading crosswalks and signage.

They will also look into creating safer parking and drop-off locations at schools.