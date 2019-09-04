Traffic
September 4, 2019 8:59 am

62 school zone speeding tickets issued by Saskatoon police on first day of class

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

One driver was caught going just over double the speed limit in a Saskatoon school zone, police said.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A A

Dozens of drivers in Saskatoon were caught speeding through school zones on the first day of class.

Saskatoon police said members of the traffic unit charged 62 drivers with speeding in a school zone on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police enforcing school zones as students head back to class

In one case, police said a driver was clocked going 61 km/h — over double the limit — in the Dundonald School zone.

The driver was handed a $398 ticket.

The speed limit in school zones is 30 km/h, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A driver caught going 20 km/h over the limit faces a $310 ticket.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan police issue 138 tickets in work zones during July

Police said 11 drivers were charged with making a U-turn in a school zone, which carries a $90 fine.

Another 11 drivers were cited for parking violations, police said.

WATCH (October 2018): Photo radar catches over 120,000 drivers in Saskatchewan pilot

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Back to School
Saskatchewan school zones
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon School Zones
Saskatoon Schools
School Zone
school zone speeds
School Zones
Speed Limits
U-turns
u-turns in school zones

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.