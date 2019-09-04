62 school zone speeding tickets issued by Saskatoon police on first day of class

Dozens of drivers in Saskatoon were caught speeding through school zones on the first day of class.

Saskatoon police said members of the traffic unit charged 62 drivers with speeding in a school zone on Tuesday.

In one case, police said a driver was clocked going 61 km/h — over double the limit — in the Dundonald School zone.

The driver was handed a $398 ticket.

One of our officers caught a motorist at 61 km/h in the @DundonaldSchool zone. That’s gonna cost $398. Kids are back in school, let’s all work together to keep them safe. pic.twitter.com/WmF1ib1KIu — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) September 3, 2019

The speed limit in school zones is 30 km/h, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A driver caught going 20 km/h over the limit faces a $310 ticket.

Police said 11 drivers were charged with making a U-turn in a school zone, which carries a $90 fine.

Another 11 drivers were cited for parking violations, police said.

