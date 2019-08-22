Saskatchewan law enforcement issued 138 tickets in work zones last month

Police were watching for speeders in Saskatchewan construction zones in July.

There were nearly 1,500 convictions for speeding in work zones in 2018, based on preliminary data from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

The focus of July’s traffic safety spotlight was unsafe driving behaviours in the province’s work zones.

As a result, 138 motorists did not slow down when passing a highway worker, flag person or highway equipment with warning lights flashing. Police also reported one ticket given to a driver for failing to obey the direction of a flag person or peace officer.

Exceeding the 60 km/h speed limit in highway work zones by 40 km/h will cost a motorist $1,008, plus points on their licence.

SGI said it’s always important to remember that work zones are someone’s office and it’s up to all drivers to keep them safe as they fix and build Saskatchewan’s roads and highways.

During July, law enforcement also reported 7,597 aggressive driving or speeding tickets and 292 impaired driving offences.

August’s traffic safety spotlight is targeting impaired drivers.