Crime

Battlefords RCMP looking for armed robber

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 2:38 pm
The suspect is shown entering a North Battleford business with a weapon in this handout photo from police.
The suspect is shown entering a North Battleford business with a weapon in this handout photo from police. Photo courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP

Police are looking for a man in connection to an armed robbery in North Battleford.

The robbery took place Saturday around 1 a.m. Battlefords RCMP say the suspect entered a business on the 1700 block of 100th Street brandishing a weapon and threatening an employee, demanding they hand over cash.

The suspect fled the business with the cash and ran westbound across 100th Street towards 99th Street said police.

He’s described as being tall, thin, wearing a black short-sleeved jacket with a grey hoodie underneath and black jeans and black shoes.

Battlefords RCMP are looking for video surveillance in the area to identify the suspect. Any business or community member with video surveillience is asked to check their system between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at (306) 446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

