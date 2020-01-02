Winnipeg police charge teens in New Year’s Day armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Three teens are facing charges following an armed robbery at a convenience store on New Year’s Day.

Police say three males made off with merchandise from the store in the 300 block of Henderson Highway after threatening to shoot an employee with a gun shortly before 6 a.m.

Police dogs tracked the suspects to a home in the 300 block of Chalmers Avenue.

Skylar Alexander James Cook, 18, and a 16-year-old boy are each charged with robbery and failing to comply with undertakings. Both have been detained in custody.

Another 18-year-old man charged with robbery was released on an undertaking.

1:25 Tyndall Park Liquor Mart re-opens with secure entrance way following assault Tyndall Park Liquor Mart re-opens with secure entrance way following assault

Story continues below advertisement