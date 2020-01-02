Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police charge teens in New Year’s Day armed robbery

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 2:44 pm
Winnipeg police charged three teens after a convenience store on Henderson Highway was robbed Jan. 1.
Winnipeg police charged three teens after a convenience store on Henderson Highway was robbed Jan. 1. Shane Gibson/Global News

Three teens are facing charges following an armed robbery at a convenience store on New Year’s Day.

Police say three males made off with merchandise from the store in the 300 block of Henderson Highway after threatening to shoot an employee with a gun shortly before 6 a.m.

Police dogs tracked the suspects to a home in the 300 block of Chalmers Avenue.

Skylar Alexander James Cook, 18, and a 16-year-old boy are each charged with robbery and failing to comply with undertakings. Both have been detained in custody.

Another 18-year-old man charged with robbery was released on an undertaking.

