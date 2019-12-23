Menu

Fentanyl

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP seize over 3,000 doses of fentanyl in traffic stop

By Staff Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 1:05 pm
Drugs and evidence seized by the Saskatchewan RCMP at a traffic stop east of Swift Current, Sask., on Dec. 17, 2019.
Drugs and evidence seized by the Saskatchewan RCMP at a traffic stop east of Swift Current, Sask., on Dec. 17, 2019. Supplied / Saskatchewan RCMP

Police seized a suspected 310 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop west of Swift Current, Sask., on Dec. 17. Police say its enough fentanyl for 3,100 doses.

The Saskatchewan RCMP roving traffic unit and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol pulled over the eastbound vehicle and said there were “numerous indicators” that led to both occupants being arrested under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

In addition to the fentanyl, police said they found five grams of suspected cocaine, 15 grams of cannabis and over $2,000 in Canadian currency.

Christian Mukele, 30, of Calgary is charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of cocaine possession.

Emile Laird, 32, also from Calgary is charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both have been remanded into custody and appeared in Swift Current provincial court on Monday.

