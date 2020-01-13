Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection to downtown bank robbery: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 11:50 am
The RBC Royal Bank located on 11th avenue downtown Regina was robbed on Jan. 6. .
The RBC Royal Bank located on 11th avenue downtown Regina was robbed on Jan. 6. . Derek Putz / Global News

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a Regina man in connection to a robbery that happened at the downtown RBC Royal Bank on Jan. 6.

Regina police say it began the investigation after Albert Michael Power, 54, reportedly entered the bank located in the 2000 block of 11th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. and demanded cash from one of its employees.

READ MORE: Downtown Regina bank robbed on Monday morning

He left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Police say nobody was hurt during the robbery.

READ MORE: Regina man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested after alleged robbery

Power faces charges that include robbery, disguise with intent and fraud under $5,000, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

He appeared in court on Monday morning.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceRPSBank RobberyRBCRBC Royal Bank
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.