Man charged in connection to downtown bank robbery: Regina police

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a Regina man in connection to a robbery that happened at the downtown RBC Royal Bank on Jan. 6.

Regina police say it began the investigation after Albert Michael Power, 54, reportedly entered the bank located in the 2000 block of 11th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. and demanded cash from one of its employees.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Police say nobody was hurt during the robbery.

Power faces charges that include robbery, disguise with intent and fraud under $5,000, police say.

He appeared in court on Monday morning.