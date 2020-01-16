Remaining suspect in violent Hamilton convenience store robbery arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested what they believe is the lone remaining suspect in an east-end convenience store robbery on News Year’s Eve.

Investigators say officers responded to the Extra Variety Store on Cannon Street East between Gage Avenue North and Ottawa Street North shortly after 10 p.m. on December 31, 2019, after three suspects allegedly took merchandise and stabbed the cashier multiple times.

The cashier was reportedly taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third suspect, Alton Stenhouse-Smith, 19, was arrested Wednesday inside his residence.

He faces three charges connected to the robbery, including assault.

On Jan. 3, police arrested the first of the suspects while he was getting into a vehicle on St. Andrew’s Drive. The second arrest took place on Jan. 6 on Wentworth Street North.

Story continues below advertisement

Grayson Robert Aylesworth, 21, of Hamilton and Sheldon Burkholder, 22, of Hamilton are also facing three charges each connected to the robbery and assault.

HPS has arrested all suspects involved in the violent "Extra Variety Store" robbery from December 2019. All three males are facing robbery related charges. Thank-you #HamOnt for your help in this case. ://hamiltonpolice.on.ca/news/all-suspects-located-for-variety-store-robbery — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 16, 2020

0:30 Hamilton police believe suspect caught on video may be responsible for break-ins on the mountain Hamilton police believe suspect caught on video may be responsible for break-ins on the mountain