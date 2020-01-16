Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Remaining suspect in violent Hamilton convenience store robbery arrested: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 3:25 pm
Police were called to the Extra Variety Store on Cannon Street East between Gage Avenue North and Ottawa Street North shortly after 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Police were called to the Extra Variety Store on Cannon Street East between Gage Avenue North and Ottawa Street North shortly after 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police have arrested what they believe is the lone remaining suspect in an east-end convenience store robbery on News Year’s Eve.

Investigators say officers responded to the Extra Variety Store on Cannon Street East between Gage Avenue North and Ottawa Street North shortly after 10 p.m. on December 31, 2019, after three suspects allegedly took merchandise and stabbed the cashier multiple times.

The cashier was reportedly taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Hamilton police seek suspect in violent New Year’s Eve robbery

A third suspect, Alton Stenhouse-Smith, 19, was arrested Wednesday inside his residence.

He faces three charges connected to the robbery, including assault.

On Jan. 3, police arrested the first of the suspects while he was getting into a vehicle on St. Andrew’s Drive. The second arrest took place on Jan. 6 on Wentworth Street North.

Story continues below advertisement

Grayson Robert Aylesworth, 21, of Hamilton and Sheldon Burkholder, 22, of Hamilton are also facing three charges each connected to the robbery and assault.

 

Hamilton police believe suspect caught on video may be responsible for break-ins on the mountain
Hamilton police believe suspect caught on video may be responsible for break-ins on the mountain
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamiltonStabbingRobberyHamilton PoliceViolent RobberyCannon Street Eastextra variety storealton stenhouse-smithgrason robert aylesworthhamilton violent robberysheldon burkholder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.