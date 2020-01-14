Robbery suspect who threatened security guard with syringe sought by Ottawa police

Ottawa police say they need help identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened to stab a loss prevention officer who tried to stop him from stealing perfumes from a downtown store in November.
Police say the man they’re seeking entered a store in the 700 block of Bank Street in the Glebe at around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2019.
The man took a number of perfumes from the fragrance section and hid them in a backpack he carried into the store, according to police.
No one was injured in the incident and the suspect fled with the backpack, the police service said Tuesday.
Investigators describe the suspect as a man between 25 and 35 years of age. He has an average build and weight and medium-length brown hair.
At the time of incident, he was wearing a white and grey winter coat and black pants with a key chain hanging from the pocket, police said.
Investigators urge anyone with information about this case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5116 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
