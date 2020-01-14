Menu

Crime

Robbery suspect who threatened security guard with syringe sought by Ottawa police

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 5:07 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 5:08 pm
Ottawa police are looking for this man, who they allege stole perfumes and threatened to stab a loss prevention officer with a syringe in a Bank Street store in November 2019.
Ottawa police are looking for this man, who they allege stole perfumes and threatened to stab a loss prevention officer with a syringe in a Bank Street store in November 2019. Ottawa Police Service handout

Ottawa police say they need help identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened to stab a loss prevention officer who tried to stop him from stealing perfumes from a downtown store in November.

Police say the man they’re seeking entered a store in the 700 block of Bank Street in the Glebe at around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2019.

The man took a number of perfumes from the fragrance section and hid them in a backpack he carried into the store, according to police.

A loss prevention officer tried to arrest the man when he tried to leave the store, but the suspect “pulled out a syringe and threatened to stab the [officer],” police said in a statement.
No one was injured in the incident and the suspect fled with the backpack, the police service said Tuesday.

Investigators describe the suspect as a man between 25 and 35 years of age. He has an average build and weight and medium-length brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of incident, he was wearing a white and grey winter coat and black pants with a key chain hanging from the pocket, police said.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5116 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

