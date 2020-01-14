Robbery suspect who threatened security guard with syringe sought by Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they need help identifying a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened to stab a loss prevention officer who tried to stop him from stealing perfumes from a downtown store in November.

Police say the man they’re seeking entered a store in the 700 block of Bank Street in the Glebe at around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2019.

READ MORE: Community police teams returning to 3 Ottawa neighbourhoods in 2020

The man took a number of perfumes from the fragrance section and hid them in a backpack he carried into the store, according to police.

A loss prevention officer tried to arrest the man when he tried to leave the store, but the suspect “pulled out a syringe and threatened to stab the [officer],” police said in a statement.

1:20 Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting

No one was injured in the incident and the suspect fled with the backpack, the police service said Tuesday.

Investigators describe the suspect as a man between 25 and 35 years of age. He has an average build and weight and medium-length brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police release video of 2 persons of interest in fatal downtown Ottawa shooting

At the time of incident, he was wearing a white and grey winter coat and black pants with a key chain hanging from the pocket, police said.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5116 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Suspect to identify: Robbery on Nov. 23, 2019 on Bank Street. Suspect was wearing black pants with a key chain hanging from the pocket, a white & grey winter coat. Info? Please call the Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. https://t.co/NjjDd5IFWa#ottnews pic.twitter.com/cBriojquVD — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 14, 2020