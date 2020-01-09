Menu

Crime

Off-duty RCMP officer witnesses Salmon Arm armed robbery: police

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 3:46 pm
.
. Dan Couch / Global News

A balaclava-wearing man allegedly pointed a long-barreled firearm at a customer as he fled a Salmon Arm liquor store with cash and cigarettes on New Years Day, according to RCMP.

Among those who witnessed the armed robbery inside the store on 11th Ave. N.E. at 8:16 p.m. was an off-duty RCMP officer, police said.

That officer was able to provide valuable information about the suspect that led to an arrest, according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

READ MORE: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-involved shooting near Salmon Arm

Anthony Robert Summers has been charged with 10 offences, including armed robbery, wearing a disguise and pointing a firearm.

The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm at a customer before fleeing in a motor vehicle.

RCMP said no one was injured in the incident.

The 29-year-old suspect remains in custody and will be back in court Feb. 4.

Anyone with additional information about the armed robbery is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

 

