Broken overhead wire stops train, disrupts service on Ottawa’s LRT

Replacement bus service is running along the eastern end of Ottawa’s LRT system until further notice on Thursday after an overhead wire supplying power to a light-rail train broke earlier in the day, OC Transpo says.
The train stopped at St-Laurent Station on the Confederation Line and officials can’t yet say when repairs will be finished, according to a statement attributed to John Manconi — the head of the public transit agency — and sent out by the city’s media relations department.
Passengers on the stalled train got off the vehicle, he added.
The group contracted to maintain the Confederation Line, Rideau Transit Maintenance, is “on site assessing repair work,” Manconi said.
“No ETA at this time as to when it will be completed,” he wrote.
OC Transpo’s Twitter account first reported the “immobilized train” at St-Laurent at about 11:20 a.m. and then a “power issue” at the station 10 minutes later.
Manconi said updates to customers are continuing and OC Transpo staff at the LRT stations are assisting passengers.
Updates on the situation will follow and further details will be shared “as they come available,” Manconi said.
