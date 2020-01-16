Broken overhead wire stops train, disrupts service on Ottawa’s LRT

Send this page to someone via email

Replacement bus service is running along the eastern end of Ottawa’s LRT system until further notice on Thursday after an overhead wire supplying power to a light-rail train broke earlier in the day, OC Transpo says.

The train stopped at St-Laurent Station on the Confederation Line and officials can’t yet say when repairs will be finished, according to a statement attributed to John Manconi — the head of the public transit agency — and sent out by the city’s media relations department.

0:29 Ottawa mayor talks LRT problems, ‘frustration’ with builder in year-end interview Ottawa mayor talks LRT problems, ‘frustration’ with builder in year-end interview

“Trains are running between Tunney’s Pasture and Tremblay [stations],” Manconi wrote. “R1 replacement buses are providing service between Hurdman and Blair Stations.”

Passengers on the stalled train got off the vehicle, he added.

O-Train Line 1: Regular service from Tunney's to Tremblay. R1 bus service continues due to power issue at St-Laurent station. Technicians are working to restore service. Thank you for your patience. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The group contracted to maintain the Confederation Line, Rideau Transit Maintenance, is “on site assessing repair work,” Manconi said.

“No ETA at this time as to when it will be completed,” he wrote.

OC Transpo’s Twitter account first reported the “immobilized train” at St-Laurent at about 11:20 a.m. and then a “power issue” at the station 10 minutes later.

Manconi said updates to customers are continuing and OC Transpo staff at the LRT stations are assisting passengers.

Updates on the situation will follow and further details will be shared “as they come available,” Manconi said.

0:51 Ottawa mayor says ‘buck stops’ with him on LRT issues Ottawa mayor says ‘buck stops’ with him on LRT issues