Full LRT service resumes in Ottawa after power line break on Thursday

OC Transpo says full service has resumed on Ottawa’s LRT line after an overhead wire supplying power to a train broke Thursday morning, halting service on the eastern end of the Confederation Line for the rest of the day.

O Train line 1: Normal service has resumed between Blair and Hurdman Stations. Trains are running along the full length of the line between Blair and Tunney’s Pasture Stations. https://t.co/I0yof6w6MA — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 17, 2020

Repairs to the power line system at St-Laurent station, where the break occurred, were completed early Friday morning, the head of the public transit agency said in a brief, early morning update sent to media.

“Inspection and testing of the restored system were successful, and OC Transpo is implementing full rail service as of 5 a.m. this morning,” John Manconi wrote.

The break occurred on Thursday at 10:50 a.m., forcing the affected light-rail train to stop on the tracks at St-Laurent station, according to OC Transpo officials.

The transit agency called in replacement buses to shuttle riders between Hurdman and Blair stations on the line’s eastern end as crews worked to move the train and begin repairs.

Meanwhile, train service continued between Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture.

0:29 Ottawa mayor talks LRT problems, ‘frustration’ with builder in year-end interview Ottawa mayor talks LRT problems, ‘frustration’ with builder in year-end interview

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, senior transit staff said they didn’t yet know what caused the power line to break, but a senior official with the group contracted to maintain the line offered a theory.

“We think at that intersection, the pantograph basically snagged and it pulled the wire,” said Peter Lauch of Rideau Transit Maintenance.

“Typically, the pantograph … would fall, but if it snagged wire, it wasn’t able to collapse.”

Lauch told reporters the power line wasn’t live when it fell and that about 80 metres of wire needed to be replaced. Officials weren’t sure at the time whether the repairs would be finished in time for Friday’s morning commute.

There was no update on the cause of the break Thursday night or Friday morning, but the statements from OC Transpo’s boss outlined what work had to be done before light-rail service could be restored between Blair and Hurdman stations.

Crews had to remove damaged equipment, assemble and then install the replacement wire system, “re-energize” the replacement system and conduct “numerous” tests to make sure it was “fully functional.”

2:20 Ottawa’s Confederation Line LRT opens to passengers Ottawa’s Confederation Line LRT opens to passengers

Close to midnight, Manconi wrote again to say all the damaged infrastructure had been removed and the installation of new infrastructure had started.

OC Transpo officials are expected to provide another update on the LRT system at a news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday.