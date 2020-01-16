Road conditions believed to be factor in Edmonton crash involving police vehicle: EPS

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is ongoing but the Edmonton Police Service says road conditions “are believed to be a factor” in a crash involving one of its vehicles early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 97 Street and 127 Avenue at about 4 a.m. Police were told that an EPS vehicle was heading north on 97 Street to respond to a call for service when the light turned red at the intersection by 127 Avenue.

“The police vehicle reportedly attempted to stop but was unable to and subsequently struck a Mercedes that was travelling eastbound on 127 Avenue through the intersection,” EPS said in a news release. “EMS responded, treated and transported the two police officers to hospital for precautionary reasons.

“The male officer driving the vehicle reportedly sustained minor injuries, while the second male officer was uninjured. The male driver of the Mercedes has not reported any injuries at this time.”

The intersection was closed initially as police investigated what happened but was later reopened.

