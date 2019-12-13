Menu

Traffic

Edmonton tow-truck driver sent to hospital after being hit while responding to vehicles in ditch

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 13, 2019 6:18 pm
Updated December 13, 2019 6:24 pm
A file photo of a tow truck.
A file photo of a tow truck. Brittany Greenslade /Global News

A tow-truck driver is in hospital in Edmonton after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a call Friday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., the worker was responding to a number of calls about vehicles in the ditch in the area of 17 Street and Whitemud Drive, according to AMA. While he was putting out traffic cones, a passing car struck him with its side mirror.

READ MORE: Debate over winter tires in Alberta revived as winter looms

According to police, the worker suffered injuries to his arm and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with driving at an unreasonable speed.

READ MORE: Too many Albertans are not preparing their vehicles for winter: AMA survey

Edmonton roads were slick on Friday as snow fell and temperatures hovered around the -15 C mark.

Police are reminding drivers to take care on the roads and to drive to the conditions.

More to come… 

