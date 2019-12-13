Edmonton tow-truck driver sent to hospital after being hit while responding to vehicles in ditch

Send this page to someone via email

A tow-truck driver is in hospital in Edmonton after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a call Friday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., the worker was responding to a number of calls about vehicles in the ditch in the area of 17 Street and Whitemud Drive, according to AMA. While he was putting out traffic cones, a passing car struck him with its side mirror.

According to police, the worker suffered injuries to his arm and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with driving at an unreasonable speed.

Edmonton roads were slick on Friday as snow fell and temperatures hovered around the -15 C mark.

Police are reminding drivers to take care on the roads and to drive to the conditions.

