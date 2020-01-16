Menu

Crime

Police investigate gunshots fired in northwest Calgary

By Joel Senick Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 12:09 am
Calgary police officers on scene of a reported shooting Wednesday night in the northwest neighbourhood of Beddington Heights. .
Calgary police officers on scene of a reported shooting Wednesday night in the northwest neighbourhood of Beddington Heights. . Adam MacVicar / Global News

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting in the northwest neighbourhood of Beddington Heights.

Two calls came in reporting the gunshots at around 7:52 p.m. Wednesday night, according to police. Officers were on scene at Berkley Way Northwest for part of the evening.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and no shell casings have been recovered yet, according to police.

Investigators say they are now looking for a dark-colored sedan.

