Education

Vernon, B.C., teacher disciplined after using ‘secure’ provincial exam content in test prep

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 4:20 pm
French students work on the test of Philosophy as they take the baccalaureat exam (high school graduation exam) on June 18, 2012 at the Pasteur high school in Strasbourg, eastern France.
A Vernon, B.C. high school teacher was suspended for three days after giving out "secure exam" content as test prep material. Frederick Florin/Getty Images

A high school teacher in Vernon had his professional qualifications suspended for three days in December after mishandling “secure” provincial exam content.

A document from the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said, two years ago, Jay Kohlman gave his grade 12 English students test preparation material that included parts of previous provincial exams that were supposed to be kept “secure.”

Those “secure exams” are not meant to be copied or shared because parts of the exam can be used again in future tests.

However, the commissioner for teacher regulation said in January 2018 Kohlman took a copy of the English 12 Provincial Exam and lied to the school’s vice principal when he told her he didn’t.

The documentation from the commissioner said Kohlman also lied about using the “secure exam” content in test preparations during a school district investigation of the incident by claiming he had not.

In addition to the three-day suspension this December, the document said Kohlman was also suspended for one day by the school district in September 2018 over the same events.

Kohlman is listed as a teacher at Vernon Secondary School.

As part of his “consent resolution agreement” with the Commission for Teacher Regulation, which imposed the three-day suspension, Kohlman is not allowed to speak out against the agreement or dispute the facts he admitted to.

Global News has reached out to Kohlman for comment.

