Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Vernon School District launching first responder academy in 2021

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 9:27 pm
First Responder Academy launching for Vernon high school students
WATCH: Along with standard subjects like English, math and science, some North Okanagan high school students will soon be studying protective services.

Soon, some North Okanagan high school students will have a chance to spend an entire semester earning credits while learning what it’s like to work as a firefighter, police officer or paramedic.

Earlier this month, the Vernon school board approved the launch of a first responder academy in February 2021.

Related News

READ MORE: Concerns raised about Central Okanagan school bus driver

District Principal of Career Education and Curriculum Kathy Wickum said the program was created in response to student interest in learning more about those careers, as well as shortages of workers in B.C. in those fields.

“We want to make sure that we are developing and promoting opportunities for students beyond post-secondary where they will be able to find jobs,” Wickum said.

READ MORE: Surrey charity that helps teen moms sues Surrey School District

The hope is to hold the training at a local fire hall and that students will come away with some basic certifications, including standard First Aid training and level 1 exterior firefighting certification.

Story continues below advertisement

“They will leave high school with a resume that will be quite impressive with the skills and some theoretical knowledge related to those first responder careers,” Wickum said.

READ MORE: Vernon School District releases lead testing results

The new program required the development of some made-in-Vernon curriculum, and will see working first responders involved in mentoring the students during their training.

Parents and students interested in the program can find out more at an open house for all the school district’s academies on Jan. 14 at Kalamalka Secondary School.

Dozens of Canadian firefighters give up holidays to fight Australia’s bush fires
Dozens of Canadian firefighters give up holidays to fight Australia’s bush fires

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceEducationfirefighterLumbycoldstreamParamedicFirefightingHigh School StudentsSchool District 22Vernon School Districtsd 22First Responder TrainingFirst Responder Academy
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.