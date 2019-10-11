Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

Concerns raised about Central Okanagan school bus driver

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 8:06 pm
Concerns are being raised about an Okanagan school bus driver as some parents allege the driver is too strict with his young passengers. .
Concerns are being raised about an Okanagan school bus driver as some parents allege the driver is too strict with his young passengers. . Global News

Jamie Swift’s eight-year-old son, Emerson, has been riding the school bus since kindergarten. But last week, all that changed.

The Central Okanagan mom pulled her son off the bus due to concerns about the school bus driver and the way he allegedly treats the young passengers.

“It’s terrified my son,” Swift told Global news, “He’s petrified of this driver.”

Swift alleges the driver is too harsh with the elementary students, with his behaviour bordering on bullying.

“Our boys and many other children have reported ongoing stories around being told to shut up . . . yelling at kids, isolating them on the bus,” Swift said.

“Some kids have been targeted for even just having a foot in the aisle.”

READ MORE: Driver shortage, new training program blamed for Calgary school bus delays

Story continues below advertisement

Swift said she’s not the only parent with these concerns.

“I can think of at least five or six, maybe 10 families that have experienced what is going on the bus,” she said.

Global News spoke with another mother, who didn’t want her name used.

She, too, had similar concerns.

E-mails and Facebook messages also revealed a number of other parents who had similar accusations.

READ MORE: Edmonton Catholic School District apologizes for requesting school bus driver be fired

Global News contacted to the school district, but the superintendent said he can’t comment on personnel matters.

Kevin Kaardal added that students’ safety is the district’s No. 1 priority and that every complaint is investigated.

Some of the concerns have been passed on to the school the children attend and the school district’s transportation department, but Swift said so far, nothing has changed.

“It just doesn’t seem to go anywhere,” she said. “A lot of parents have come forward with their names, and their numbers . . . and they are just feeling unheard and ignored.”

Swift said she now plans to take her complaint to the superintendent’s office, hoping for action, once and for all.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like him removed off this route,” she said. “I think that would only be fair.”

 

 

 

TAGS
School Busschool bus driverCentral Okanagan School District
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.