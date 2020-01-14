Boy, 6, struck by vehicle while getting off school bus in P.E.I.

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after a six-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while getting off a school bus in the Charlottetown area last week.

Prince Edward Island RCMP say the collision along Fort Augustus Road happened on Friday at around 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Dartmouth: police

Police say the boy was not seriously hurt, but was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as a precaution.

“The driver of the vehicle that struck the boy reported the collision and the Public Schools Branch is aware and is conducting their own investigation into the matter,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

In the release, police say the bus was travelling south on Route 21 when it came to a stop near the Fort Augustus Community Centre to allow children to exit the bus.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 New year off to a bad start for pedestrian safety New year off to a bad start for pedestrian safety

“The car involved was travelling north on Route 21 and current evidence suggests that the bus did not have its flashing red lights activated at the time of the collision,” police stated.

“In addition, the road conditions at the time were snow covered and slippery as is often the case in winter.”

Police say they will continue to investigate to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to warrant a charge.