Thompson Mountie charged with assault following arrest

The Independent Investigation Unit has charged a member of the Thompson RCMP with assault causing bodily harm.
The IIU says the charge is connected to an incident on June 5, 2019.
Its investigation determined that on that day around 6:00 p.m., officers were responding to a reported disturbance at the Thompson Inn.
A 50-year-old man was injured during his arrest and required sutures for a laceration to his forehead.
The police watchdog believes there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.
Const. Jeremiah Dumont-Fontaine was issued a summons on Tuesday and will appear in court in Thompson on Feb. 25.
