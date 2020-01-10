Menu

Crime

Thompson Mountie charged with assault following arrest

By Will Reimer CJOB
Posted January 10, 2020 11:36 am
RCMP Thompson detachment.
RCMP Thompson detachment. RCMP

The Independent Investigation Unit has charged a member of the Thompson RCMP with assault causing bodily harm.

The IIU says the charge is connected to an incident on June 5, 2019.

READ MORE: Manitoba police watchdog looking for witnesses to Thompson arrest

Its investigation determined that on that day around 6:00 p.m., officers were responding to a reported disturbance at the Thompson Inn.

A 50-year-old man was injured during his arrest and required sutures for a laceration to his forehead.

READ MORE: RCMP reach out to public for info on woman killed in Thompson

The police watchdog believes there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

Const. Jeremiah Dumont-Fontaine was issued a summons on Tuesday and will appear in court in Thompson on Feb. 25.

Rally calls for justice for man killed by police in Maple Ridge
Rally calls for justice for man killed by police in Maple Ridge
