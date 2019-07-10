Manitoba police watchdog looking for witnesses to Thompson arrest

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for help from the public in an investigation underway after a man was injured during an arrest in Thompson last month.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the arrest, made at the Thompson Inn June 5.

In a release Wednesday the IIU said Thompson RCMP were called to the hotel around 6 p.m. after being told of a man causing a disturbance. During his arrest, a 50-year-old man was injured, and needed stitches for a laceration on his forehead.

The IIU started investigating June 21.

Witnesses or anyone with video footage that may help investigators are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.

