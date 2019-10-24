Menu

Crime

RCMP reach out to public for info on woman killed in Thompson

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 11:21 am
Bobbie-Lynn Moose.
Bobbie-Lynn Moose. Manitoba RCMP

Thompson RCMP is asking the public for information on the homicide of Bobbie-Lynn Lee Moose of the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

Moose, 29, was found dead last Thursday evening near Nelson Road in Thompson.

Police said she was last seen by her sister Oct. 1 at the Walmart on Mystery Road in Thompson and was likely staying with friends in Thompson in the three weeks leading up to her death.

She was last seen wearing a plain black winter coat over a grey North Face jacket with red trim, black tights, and black boots.

READ MORE: Thompson homicide victim ID’d as 29-year-old Bobbie-Lynn Moose

“We believe community members may have seen Bobbie between Oct. 1 and Oct. 17, and we’re asking them to come forward and speak with the RCMP,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are also asking anyone who recalls seeing someone who may have been wearing clothing that matches this description to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

HomicideManitoba RCMPThompsonThompson RCMPThompson homicide
