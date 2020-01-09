Kelowna business badly damaged in overnight fire

A commercial property in Kelowna was badly damaged by fire early Thursday morning.
“They’ve had about $100,000, $150,000 damage to the interior of the building,” platoon captain Kelly Stephens told Global News.
The fire department was called to 683 Dease Road in the city’s Rutland area at 3:15 a.m.
The address of the blaze belongs to Kettle Valley Moulding and Millwork.
“Firefighters on arrival found heavy flame and smoke within the building,” Stephens said. “They made it a third alarm call out so we had a lot of apparatus show up there…we had four halls respond to that location.”
The response included four engines, a command unit and 20 fire personnel.
It appears the fire was accidental.
“It appears at this time it’s probably an electrical cause,” Stephens said.
No one was inside the building at the time.
According to the fire department, the blaze was called in by a local security company.
