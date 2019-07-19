5 Kelowna businesses impacted by commercial building fire

A structure fire along Kelowna’s Sexsmith Road impacted a handful of businesses on Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred in a commercial building that houses several businesses on the 3300 block of Sexsmith Road.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, one business sustained extensive damage, while four other businesses were impacted by smoke or water damage.

The department said firefighters were alerted to the fire at 2:25 p.m. and responded with seven vehicles, including four fire engines, and 19 firefighters.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with hand lines and assistance from the building’s fire suppression system, the fire department said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.