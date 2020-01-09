Menu

Canada

Former N.L. Lt.-Gov. John Crosbie in failing health; family asks for privacy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2020 11:21 am
Updated January 9, 2020 11:27 am
Ches Crosbie, leader of the Provincial Progressive Conservative party with his father, former longtime federal politician John Crosbie prior to lunch on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Kenny‚Äôs Pond Retirement Residence in St. John‚Äôs N.L., where the elder Crosbie now lives. .
Ches Crosbie, leader of the Provincial Progressive Conservative party with his father, former longtime federal politician John Crosbie prior to lunch on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Kenny‚Äôs Pond Retirement Residence in St. John‚Äôs N.L., where the elder Crosbie now lives. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

The family of John Crosbie says the former federal cabinet minister and lieutenant governor of Newfoundland and Labrador is in declining health.

A statement issued Thursday says Crosbie’s wife Jane and other members of the family are at his bedside.

His eldest son, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie, says the family appreciates the outpouring of support from across the country.

The family is asking for privacy but says well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated.

Crosbie was born Jan. 30, 1931, and served in the governments of prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Joe Clark.

Funeral for former MP, MLA Greg Thompson draws hundreds to Saint Andrews
Funeral for former MP, MLA Greg Thompson draws hundreds to Saint Andrews

The family says it will have more news to share in the days ahead.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and LabradorChes CrosbieJohn CrosbieCrosbieFailing Health
