Former N.L. Lt.-Gov. John Crosbie in failing health; family asks for privacy

The family of John Crosbie says the former federal cabinet minister and lieutenant governor of Newfoundland and Labrador is in declining health.

A statement issued Thursday says Crosbie’s wife Jane and other members of the family are at his bedside.

I just issued this News Release on family's behalf regarding the declining health of my father, John. While we ask for privacy at this difficult time, we are profoundly grateful to those who are reaching

out to comfort us. Your well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated. pic.twitter.com/w0kOJy0TzL — Ches Crosbie (@ChesCrosbie) January 9, 2020

His eldest son, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie, says the family appreciates the outpouring of support from across the country.

The family is asking for privacy but says well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated.

Crosbie was born Jan. 30, 1931, and served in the governments of prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Joe Clark.

The family says it will have more news to share in the days ahead.