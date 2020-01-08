RCMP investigation underway following shooting east of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a shooting at a home east of Calgary on Wednesday in the area of Conrich, Alta.

The hamlet is located just a few kilometres east of the city along Township Road 250.

According to police, multiple officers from the nearby Strathmore RCMP detachment responded to Meadow Ridge Road in Rocky View County just after 2 a.m.

RCMP investigate a shooting in the southern Alberta hamlet of Conrich on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Global News

Calgary police tell Global News they’ve been asked to be on alert for a vehicle that could be linked to the shooting, but haven’t released a description of that vehicle.

Calgary EMS told Global News they were called to the scene but aren’t releasing any further details.