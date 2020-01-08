Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP investigation underway following shooting east of Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 7:57 am
Updated January 8, 2020 8:03 am
RCMP investigate a shooting in the southern Alberta hamlet of Conrich on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
RCMP investigate a shooting in the southern Alberta hamlet of Conrich on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Global News

RCMP are investigating a shooting at a home east of Calgary on Wednesday in the area of Conrich, Alta.

The hamlet is located just a few kilometres east of the city along Township Road 250.

READ MORE: Man pleads guilty to being an accessory after the fact in decade-old homicide

According to police, multiple officers from the nearby Strathmore RCMP detachment responded to Meadow Ridge Road in Rocky View County just after 2 a.m.

RCMP investigate a shooting in the southern Alberta hamlet of Conrich on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
RCMP investigate a shooting in the southern Alberta hamlet of Conrich on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Global News

Calgary police tell Global News they’ve been asked to be on alert for a vehicle that could be linked to the shooting, but haven’t released a description of that vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary EMS told Global News they were called to the scene but aren’t releasing any further details.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPShootingAlberta RCMPCalgary PoliceAlberta crimeCPSCalgary EMSSouthern Alberta crimeConrichConrich AlbertaConrich shootingConrich shooting investigationMeadow Ridge Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.