Crime

South Simcoe police charge 3 following series of reported Innisfil, Ont. vehicle thefts

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 6:06 pm
According to officers, the investigation began on Nov. 25, when police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 25th Sideroad and Lakelands Avenue area. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police have charged three people following an investigation regarding a series of reported thefts from vehicles and the use of stolen credit and debit cards in Innisfil, Ont.

According to officers, the investigation began on Nov. 25, when police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 25th Sideroad and Lakelands Avenue area.

The victim’s credit cards were subsequently used to make purchases at businesses in Alcona, a community in Innisfil, police say.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police investigating ‘incident’ involving school bus in Innisfil, Ont.

On Jan. 1, officers say they received another report of a theft from a vehicle in the same area. According to police, the stolen debit card was then used at an Alcona convenience store.

Five days later, on Monday, police were called to the 25th Sideroad and Innisfil Beach Road area around 6 a.m. for a report of two people trying to break into parked vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say they responded and arrested a suspect nearby.

READ MORE: More than 10,000 vehicles stopped during holiday RIDE campaign: South Simcoe police

A 22-year-old Innisfil man was subsequently charged with more than a dozen offences, police say, including theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, fraudulent use of a credit card, trespassing and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police say he was held for a bail hearing.

The police investigation also resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old Innisfil woman who was charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. A 31-year-old Innisfil woman was also charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers say the two Innisfil women were released with future court dates.

