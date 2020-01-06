Menu

More than 10,000 vehicles stopped during holiday RIDE campaign: South Simcoe police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 1:19 pm
A South Simcoe police officer conducts a roadside drug test during this year's holiday RIDE campaign.
A South Simcoe police officer conducts a roadside drug test during this year's holiday RIDE campaign. South Simcoe police handout

More than 10,000 vehicles were stopped by officers during the South Simcoe police’s holiday RIDE program, which ran from Nov. 28, 2019 until Jan. 2, 2020, the service says.

Officers say they laid four impaired-by-alcohol charges, 12 over-80 charges and one impaired-by-drug charge.

Twenty-one charges were laid over having drugs readily available, and officers issued 14 three-day warn range suspensions, police say.

Officers say they also laid seven charges against motorists who were novice drivers or 21 and under within the presence of alcohol. Officers laid 15 charges against motorists who were novice drivers or 21 and under within the presence of a drug, police say.

Police say officers laid five Liquor Licence Act charges, 40 Highway Traffic Act charges and 24 criminal charges. Two charges were laid for driving while under suspension.

South Simcoe police say they will continue year-round RIDE programs in an ongoing effort to apprehend impaired drivers.

In 2019, officers say they more than doubled the number of RIDE programs, with spot checks every two days.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingSouth Simcoe PoliceSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsBradford newsSouth SimcoeOntario holiday RIDE campaignSouth Simcoe impaired drivingBradford holiday RIDE campaignInnisfil holiday RIDE campaignSouth Simcoe holiday RIDE campaignSouth Simcoe police holiday RIDE campaign
