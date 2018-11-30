South Simcoe police say ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to impaired driving

Police are saying “enough is enough,” when it comes to impaired driving.

According to a news release issued by South Simcoe police, beginning Friday, officers will be out every day and night conducting the annual Festive RIDE Program to catch impaired drivers and ensure the roads are safe.

However, this year, police say the RIDE program will be a little different.

“For the first time, we will be posting on our website the names of people charged with impaired driving,” the release reads. The force is hoping this will deter others from making the same mistake.

Police say the names of accused people are only released in the most serious of circumstances.

“Impaired driving is one of them. We feel we have no choice but to take a tougher stand. We hope it will act as a deterrent,” the release reads. “If we prompt even one driver to make the right choice – to think twice and make other arrangements – we will have bolstered the safety of our communities.”

Officers say the names of the accused will be included in a weekly wrap-up of the RIDE checks.

“We need to change our approach to impaired driving and make it socially unacceptable to drive while impaired,” South Simcoe police Chief, Andrew Fletcher, said in the release. “Enough is enough!”

According to police, impaired-driving statistics are not improving.

“In fact, the numbers of impaired drivers are getting worse,” the release says.

During the South Simcoe police 2016 Festive Ride program, 15 charges were laid. In 2017, that number jumped to 26.

Police say so far this year, 96 impaired-related charges have been laid.

“Lives are needlessly, carelessly and selfishly being put at risk because of the bad decisions of a few people,” the release says.

