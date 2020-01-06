South Simcoe police investigating ‘incident’ involving school bus in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating an “incident” involving a school bus and a vehicle that took place Monday morning in Innisfil, Ont.
According to officers, no children were injured or struck as a result of the incident.
At about 8:23 a.m., a school bus was stopped on Innisfil Beach Road, east of Yonge Street, with its red lights flashing and stop sign arm activated, police say.
An interaction took place with the bus and a vehicle, and officers are trying to determine exactly what happened, according to Sue Sgambati, South Simcoe Police Service’s corporate communications officer.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” she said.
“There’s certain witnesses we still need to talk to…that may have been in the area who may have seen something.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Rachel Varrall of the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141, ext. 438, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
