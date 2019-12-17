Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

South Simcoe police investigating weekend vandalism spree in Innisfil

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 6:25 pm
Between Friday and Monday, police say the windows of a number of homes and vehicles were damaged by an unknown suspect or suspects.
Between Friday and Monday, police say the windows of a number of homes and vehicles were damaged by an unknown suspect or suspects. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating a vandalism spree that took place in Innisfil over the weekend.

Between Friday and Monday, police say the windows of a number of homes and vehicles were damaged by an unknown suspect or suspects.

According to officers, there were no injuries.

READ MORE: Man in custody following ‘high-risk’ incident in Tara, Ont., OPP say

Police are looking for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or for residents with security camera footage in Alcona, in the areas of Westmount Avenue and Leonard’s Beach.

Officers say those with information can contact Sgt. Mike Adams of the South Simcoe Police Service at michael.adams@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsTown of InnisfilInnisfil vandalismInnisfil vandalism spee
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.