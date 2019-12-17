South Simcoe police investigating weekend vandalism spree in Innisfil

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating a vandalism spree that took place in Innisfil over the weekend.

Between Friday and Monday, police say the windows of a number of homes and vehicles were damaged by an unknown suspect or suspects.

According to officers, there were no injuries.

Police are looking for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or for residents with security camera footage in Alcona, in the areas of Westmount Avenue and Leonard’s Beach.

Officers say those with information can contact Sgt. Mike Adams of the South Simcoe Police Service at michael.adams@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

