Crime

Man in custody following ‘high-risk’ incident in Tara, Ont., OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 1:04 pm
Updated December 17, 2019 1:11 pm
South Bruce OPP say officers have arrested one person in connection with a "high-risk situation" on Yonge Street.
South Bruce OPP say officers have arrested one person in connection with a "high-risk situation" on Yonge Street. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A man has been taken into custody after a “high-risk situation” on Yonge Street in Tara, Ont., on Tuesday morning, South Bruce OPP say.

According to officers, the incident is isolated and there is no threat to public safety.

Road closures were in place for safety reasons, but the roads have since reopened to traffic, police say.

READ MORE: 22-year-old man charged after mosque vandalized twice in Owen Sound, Ont.

Ryan Greig, a local Tara ward councillor, took to social media to reassure the public.

“The OPP has resolved t[h]e issue peacefully,” Greig said in a Facebook post. “They are hopeful to be cleared out in time for today’s funeral arrangements in Invermay and the Legion.”

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

