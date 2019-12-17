Man in custody following ‘high-risk’ incident in Tara, Ont., OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken into custody after a “high-risk situation” on Yonge Street in Tara, Ont., on Tuesday morning, South Bruce OPP say.

According to officers, the incident is isolated and there is no threat to public safety.

Road closures were in place for safety reasons, but the roads have since reopened to traffic, police say.

Ryan Greig, a local Tara ward councillor, took to social media to reassure the public.

“The OPP has resolved t[h]e issue peacefully,” Greig said in a Facebook post. “They are hopeful to be cleared out in time for today’s funeral arrangements in Invermay and the Legion.”

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

