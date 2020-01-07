How to be a part of the 2020 Calgary Stampede parade

Send this page to someone via email

The deadline to apply to be in the 2020 Calgary Stampede parade is quickly approaching.

Entries have to be submitted to the Calgary Stampede’s website by 4 p.m. on Jan. 31 to be considered.

The parade marks the official kickoff to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, the Calgary Stampede.

This year’s parade will hit the streets of downtown Calgary on Friday, July 3.

“In addition to the many colourful floats, crowd-favourite horse entries and the amazing marching bands that will make their way down the 4.8-kilometre route, we will have the parade prelude, featuring many of Calgary and area’s entertaining dance troupes, musical performers and other street entertainers,” parade committee chair Jennifer Evangelista said.

According to the Stampede, some 350,000 spectators line the streets of downtown Calgary every year to watch the parade.

The 2020 Calgary Stampede is a 10-day event that runs from July 3 to 12, 2020.

