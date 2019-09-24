Calgary Stampede announces 2020 queen and princesses

The Calgary Stampede announced its newest queen and princesses on Monday evening.

Kelcey Moore, 22, will serve as queen while Janelle Mackenzie, 24, and Madeline Kerkovius, 22, will be princesses.

“The Calgary Stampede Royalty program is a testament to celebrating women in western culture for more than 100 years,” spokesperson Rachel Hamilton said in a news release.

“I know Kelcey, Janelle and Madeline will continue to represent the Calgary Stampede as ambassadors in western culture and heritage.”

The announcement comes after a month-long competition in which the women demonstrated their skills in horsemanship, public speaking and poise under pressure.

The 2020 Calgary Stampede runs from July 3 to 12.