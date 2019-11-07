Premier Jason Kenney spent $16K to fly premiers to Saskatoon after Calgary Stampede event: NDP

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney spent more than $16,000 in taxpayer money to fly three fellow premiers to Saskatoon following an event at the Calgary Stampede this summer, according to the Official Opposition.

On Thursday morning, NDP Leader Rachel Notley said her party obtained invoices and flight manifests from the July 8 Sunwest Aviation charter flight, which flew Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and then-Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod from Calgary to a premiers’ meeting in Saskatoon.

In total, 16 people were on the flight, including Moe and Higgs’ wives and a number of staff members, according to the flight manifest obtained by the NDP.

“It’s one thing to invite your Conservative buddies for a partisan photo-op at the Stampede — it’s entirely another matter for Alberta taxpayers to be footing the bill,” Notley said

"And beyond that, what possible justification is there for flying the spouses of these premiers? This is a gross misuse of public dollars.

“When this premier told Albertans it was time to live within our means, it’s clear those rules didn’t apply to him.”

The premiers joined Kenney in Calgary for a pancake breakfast during the Stampede. Ontario Premier Doug Ford was also in attendance.

Kenney said it was an ally-building exercise, to get the country on side with the priorities of Alberta. The pancake breakfast was held ahead of the Council of Federation meeting in Saskatoon, which ran from July 9 to 11.

“Getting support for our fight for fairness in the federation from a majority of provinces representing a majority of Canadians is a critical part of our strategy to stand up to a increasingly hostile federal government,” Kenney said Thursday.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also slammed the $16,000 flight, calling it a “misuse of tax dollars at the worst possible time.”

“How can Kenney look taxpayers in the eye right now and tell them he dropped thousands of dollars on a charter flight to Saskatoon?” said Franco Terrazzano, Alberta director of the CTF.

“Albertans didn’t vote for Kenney to waste tax dollars on fancy charter plane rides,” he said. “Albertans voted for Kenney to clean up the culture at the legislature and this is the same old frivolous culture that has plagued taxpayers for years.

“Kenney needs to fix this culture immediately.”

The cost of the flight was revealed by the NDP during executive council budget discussions Thursday.

Notley also raised a number of other topics during the meeting, including concerns with the referendum the premier says will be held on equalization. Notley suggested a referendum would be a potentially divisive, grandstanding power play, which would echo Quebec’s votes on separation.

She asked Kenney why would he do that when he claims that he’s a federalist.

Kenney said he resented her remark, because it questions his loyalty to the country.

He suggested that Notley doesn’t understand the grievances Albertans have over how the economy is being suffocated by federal policies.

With files from Tom Vernon, Global News and The Canadian Press.