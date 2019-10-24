Menu

Alberta Budget 2019

Economy

How Global News is covering Alberta Budget 2019

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 7:00 am
Janice MacKinnon, right, chair of the Blue Ribbon Panel on Alberta’s Finances, looks on as Travis Toews, Minister of Finance, speaks to the media about the MacKinnon Panel report on Alberta’s Finances in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Janice MacKinnon, right, chair of the Blue Ribbon Panel on Alberta’s Finances, looks on as Travis Toews, Minister of Finance, speaks to the media about the MacKinnon Panel report on Alberta’s Finances in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press

The Alberta government will table its 2019 provincial budget on Thursday afternoon.

This is the first provincial budget under the United Conservatives, after the party was elected in the spring.

Premier Jason Kenney has promised fiscal restraint. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Travis Toews said the budget will surgically attack spending but not at the expense of essential services.

READ MORE: Finance minister says Alberta UCP's 1st budget will attack spending, not services

The information in the provincial budget is embargoed until Toews rises in the house to table the budget.

Global News will have robust coverage online beginning the minute the embargo is lifted, shortly after 3 p.m.

You can watch the finance minister’s budget speech live online beginning at around 3:15 p.m. The speech will be livestreamed in this post, so be sure to bookmark this page.

As soon as the embargo lifts, several stories will be published, breaking down everything you need to know about the budget.

Stories will include a full outline of the budget, a quick look at the highlights and what’s in the budget for the province’s major cities.

READ MORE: Premier Kenney on budget cuts, user fees and being Albertan

As soon as the embargo lifts, all of the stories will be shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6 in all Alberta markets will have extensive budget coverage off the top of the newscast. Viewers can also look forward to live coverage from the Alberta legislature, as well as plenty of reaction to the budget from opposition leaders, political analysts and other stakeholders.

Global News at 11 across Alberta will also be packed with post-budget coverage for the late-night viewers.

You can also listen to the budget speech live in its entirety on Global News Radio 880 in Edmonton. A portion of the speech will be aired live on 630 CHED, followed by full coverage during 630 CHED Afternoons. Part of the speech can also be heard on Global News Radio 770 CHQR.

For all of your Alberta budget needs, head to Global News’ dedicated Alberta Budget 2019 webpage.

TAGS
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta economyAlberta BudgetAlberta UCPAlberta deficitAlberta debtAlberta budget 2019Travis ToewsAlberta financesAlberta UCP budgetAlberta budget informationWhat's in Alberta budget
