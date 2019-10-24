Menu

Alberta Budget 2019

Education

Highlights from Alberta budget 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 6:19 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 6:23 pm
Alberta Budget 2019: Alberta to use budget to get ‘fair-deal’ for province
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews announces money to attempt to get a fair-deal for the province.

Alberta’s United Conservative government tabled its budget Thursday. Here are some of the highlights:

  • $8.7-billion deficit on revenues of $50 billion.

  • Debt projected to rise from the current $63 billion to $72 billion by the spring, on track to reach $93 billion by 2023.
  • Three more years of deficits with projected surplus of $584 million in 2023.

  • The public sector to be reduced by almost eight per cent over four years, mainly through attrition.
Alberta Budget 2019: Finance Minister asks public sector to ‘work with us’
  • No budgeted pay increases for public sector workers.
  • Program spending to drop 2.8 per cent over four years to $47 billion by 2023.
  • Health funding maintained as $20.6 billion.
  • Education funding maintained at $8.2 billion.
  • Corporate income tax revenue to fall by $700 million to $4.2 billion in 2019-20.
  • Operational spending to be reduced by 0.5 per cent this year and eventually by 2.8 per cent to $47.1 billion by 2023.

  • A one-time payment of $1.5 billion to end the crude-by-rail shipment plan announced earlier this year by the former NDP government.
  • $1.8 billion in new capital funding for schools and new modular classrooms.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta economyAlberta educationAlberta BudgetAlberta budget 2019Alberta budget cuts2019 Alberta budgetCorporate Income TaxAlberta budget highlightAlberta budget spendingAlberta public sector workersHighlights from Alberta budget
