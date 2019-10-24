Menu

Winners and losers in Alberta budget 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 6:13 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 6:34 pm
Alberta Budget 2019: Alberta to use budget to get ‘fair-deal’ for province
WATCH: Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews announces money to attempt to get a fair-deal for the province.

Alberta’s United Conservative government tabled its first budget Thursday. Here is a look at who might be pleased and who won’t be so happy:

WINNERS

Bibliophiles: Government to maintain library service grant funding at $37 billion.

READ MORE: Alberta budget 2019 includes cuts to cities, civil servants, universities

Related News

Courts: Province to hire 50 new prosecutors and increase access to drug treatment courts.

Social services: More money to go to address human trafficking, sexual exploitation and caseload pressures in Community and Social Services.

READ MORE: Alberta Budget 2019: What’s in it for Calgary and Lethbridge?

Hungry students: School nutrition program to be expanded with $15.5 million to schools and $3 million for non-profits.

Patients: $160 million in increased funding for mental health and addictions treatment, opioid response and palliative care.

LOSERS

Post-secondary students: Tuition freeze to be lifted. One percentage point increase in student loan interest rates.

READ MORE: Highlights from Alberta budget 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Smokers: Cost of a carton of cigarettes to rise $5 to $55. Plans for a future tax on vaping products.

People with special needs: Province to end inflation indexing for special needs programs such as the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped.

READ MORE: Alberta Budget 2019: What’s in it for Edmonton?

South Edmonton residents: A new hospital on the capital city’s south side is to be delayed three years to 2030.

Short-term renters: A tourism levy is to be introduced on short-term rentals such as Airbnbs.

Alberta Budget 2019: Finance Minister asks public sector to ‘work with us’
Alberta Budget 2019: Finance Minister asks public sector to ‘work with us’
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta economyAlberta UCPgovernment of albertaAlberta budget 2019Alberta budget cuts2019 Alberta budgetAlberta UCP budget
