Alberta Budget 2019

Money

Finance minister says Alberta UCP’s 1st budget will attack spending, not services

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2019 3:11 pm
Updated October 23, 2019 3:40 pm
Finance minister prepares for Thursday’s Alberta budget
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta's United Conservative government is preparing to deliver its first ever provincial budget on Thursday. Breanna Karstens-Smith has a preview from the legislature.

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews says the first budget of the new United Conservative government will surgically attack spending but not at the expense of essential services.

Toews says it’s critical to exercise budget restraint to end a recent run of multibillion-dollar deficits within four years, as promised.

READ MORE: Restraint coming, but not Klein-era budget cuts, Kenney tells Alberta municipal leaders

But he says it won’t be like the early years of former premier Ralph Klein’s government of the 1990s, which saw cuts up to 20 per cent.

LISTEN: Finance Minister Travis Toews joins Danielle Smith to discuss the approach the UCP government is taking to its budget

Premier Jason Kenney has said the province is spending way beyond its means and that action must be taken to prevent rising debt payments from crippling future generations.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: MLAs trade barbs on economy, budget as Alberta legislature resumes

The Opposition NDP says the budget will see the tax burden shifted to municipalities, with the most vulnerable paying for the budget austerity.

The NDP says a cut to the corporate tax implemented earlier this year has needlessly worsened the situation, while Kenney says it’s important to attract investment to boost the economy.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Jason KenneyAlberta BudgetAlberta UCPUnited ConservativesAlberta budget 2019Travis ToewsAlberta finance minister
