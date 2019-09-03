Economy
September 3, 2019 1:31 pm
Updated: September 3, 2019 2:11 pm

Alberta panel says savings to be found in health, education changes

By The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The MacKinnon panel on Alberta's finances report says the province's current fiscal crisis is arguably worse than the one the province faced in the early 1990s, and an immediate course correction is required. Tom Vernon has the details.

A A

A panel looking into Alberta’s finances says the province habitually overspends on the services it delivers.

The panel, chaired by former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon, says Alberta’s annual expenditures would be $10.4 billion less if the province were to spend the same per person as do British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

READ MORE: Former Saskatchewan finance minister advising Alberta government on fiscal plan

The report, ordered by Premier Jason Kenney, says if Alberta matched the other provinces, it would have a $3.7-billion surplus this year instead of a $6.7-billion deficit.

The panel also notes that Alberta’s spending per capita is the highest in Canada.

It makes 26 recommendations that include reviews of health care and education.

READ MORE: Oil prices, tax income keep Alberta Q1 revenue in line with last year

It addresses high income among doctors, recommends lowering administration costs in schools and says universities should be funded more through tuition.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
alberta blue ribbon panel
Alberta economy
Alberta finance
Alberta Legislature
Alberta politics
Alberta spending
Alberta's finances
blue ribbon panel
Finances
Janice MacKinnon
Jason Kenney
spending habbits
Travis Toews
UCP
United Conservative Party

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.