Jason Kenney to meet with other conservative premiers at Calgary Stampede breakfast

The Alberta premier and other conservative leaders will gather in Calgary for a Stampede breakfast and private meeting on Monday.

Jason Kenney will join Ontario Premier Doug Ford, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Northwest Territories Premier Robert McLeod for pancakes at McDougall Centre.

The premiers are expected to discuss economic issues, including job creation, responsible resource development, interprovincial trade and how to get Canadian energy to global markets. Kenney is expected to find common ground on some items ahead of the premiers’ conference later this week.

“It’s an honour to welcome some of my fellow premiers to the Calgary Stampede to discuss how we can be closer partners in prosperity,” Kenney said in a news release Sunday.

“We share a commitment to defending taxpayers, getting our natural resources to global markets by building pipelines and economic corridors, and to free trade within Canada. I look forward to sharing some Stampede hospitality with these important Canadian leaders in the lead up to this week’s Council of the Federation meeting in Saskatoon [on Tuesday].”