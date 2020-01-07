Search of London home yields nearly $40,000 worth of drugs: police

A search at a home in London’s southeast end yielded two arrests and nearly $40,000 worth of drugs last week, according to police.
On Friday, London police say they carried out a search warrant at a home on Leeds Cross in a residential area that sits near Hamilton Road and Commissioners Road East.
Police say the following items were seized during the raid:
- 177 grams of fentanyl
- 504 grams of suspected cutting agent
- 103 hydromorphone pills
- 1.5 grams of cocaine
- Cellular phones, a fentanyl press and a small quantity of fentanyl transdermal patches
- $13,790 in Canadian currency
The drugs seized in the raid amount to a total value of $38,931, according to police.
A 30-year-old from London was charged with eight trafficking-related offences following the raid.
Another Londoner, aged 35, faces five similar offences.
