Crime

Search of London home yields nearly $40,000 worth of drugs: police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 7, 2020 8:09 am
Two Londoners are facing a combined total of 13 trafficking-related offences following the raid.
A search at a home in London’s southeast end yielded two arrests and nearly $40,000 worth of drugs last week, according to police.

On Friday, London police say they carried out a search warrant at a home on Leeds Cross in a residential area that sits near Hamilton Road and Commissioners Road East.

Police say the following items were seized during the raid:

  • 177 grams of fentanyl
  • 504 grams of suspected cutting agent
  • 103 hydromorphone pills
  • 1.5 grams of cocaine
  • Cellular phones, a fentanyl press and a small quantity of fentanyl transdermal patches
  • $13,790 in Canadian currency

The drugs seized in the raid amount to a total value of $38,931, according to police.

A 30-year-old from London was charged with eight trafficking-related offences following the raid.

Another Londoner, aged 35, faces five similar offences.

