Search of London home yields nearly $40,000 worth of drugs: police

A search at a home in London’s southeast end yielded two arrests and nearly $40,000 worth of drugs last week, according to police.

On Friday, London police say they carried out a search warrant at a home on Leeds Cross in a residential area that sits near Hamilton Road and Commissioners Road East.

Police say the following items were seized during the raid:

177 grams of fentanyl

504 grams of suspected cutting agent

103 hydromorphone pills

1.5 grams of cocaine

Cellular phones, a fentanyl press and a small quantity of fentanyl transdermal patches

$13,790 in Canadian currency

The drugs seized in the raid amount to a total value of $38,931, according to police.

A 30-year-old from London was charged with eight trafficking-related offences following the raid.

Another Londoner, aged 35, faces five similar offences.

