Woman charged after vehicle hits vacant commercial building in southwest London, drives away

A 50-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving-related offences after a vehicle hit a building in a southwest London shopping plaza, then continued to drive through the parking lot and onto the road.

At around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, officers say a Hyundai Elantra struck a commercial building at 1025 Wellington Rd. — a shopping plaza that includes stores such as David’s Bridal, Chapters, The Beer Store and Tweed.

The exact unit of the incident used to be home of the restaurant Zoup!, but now sits vacant beside a Pita Pit.

According to police, the driver continued to operate the vehicle out of the parking lot and drove southbound on Wellington Road. Police stopped the vehicle on Bradley Avenue and the driver was arrested.

The London woman is facing a pair of charges for impaired driving and is scheduled to appear in a London courtroom in January in relation to the charges.

The building sustained approximately $15,000 in damages, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.