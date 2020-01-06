Family of teen who died in Brampton hit-and-run pleads for answers as investigation continues

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Dianna Manan, the 16-year-old Toronto girl who was struck and killed on a Brampton road early on Sunday, is fondly remembering her as they desperately look for answers as to what happened leading up to her death.

“She really tried to be happy. I mean, everybody has their life story — like, she came from something different,” Priya Badall, Manan’s sister, told Global News Monday evening.

“I know that she… was too good for this cruel world.”

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Queen Street East, just east of Cherrycrest Drive in front of the Claireville Conservation Area, at around 12:20 a.m., after a driver came across Manan laying on the road.

Peel Paramedics rushed Manan to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto in life-threatening condition, but she later died from her injuries.

Manan’s uncle, Navin Chooraman, said police notified family members just after 1 a.m.

“I woke up to my mom screaming, saying, ‘Wake up Navin, wake up navin. Dianna is in the hospital,'” he said, adding he didn’t understand the severity of the injuries at first.

“I’m just thinking maybe she had a little accident – maybe a broken arm or a broken leg,” Chooraman said.

But when Cooraman and his mother — Manan’s grandmother — arrived at the hospital, they realized the extent of the injuries.

“We went to the hospital. When I saw my beautiful niece, it was not her,” he said.

Witnesses Sought in Fatal Fail to Remain Collision – https://t.co/s0LKPmbaHo pic.twitter.com/b8jrraDu14 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 5, 2020

Badall said she, too, had a tough time processing what happened since police first contacted the family, adding, “everything happened way too quickly.”

Meanwhile, police said officers are continuing to canvass for information on Sunday’s incident.

“Based on the preliminary investigation as well as the evidence that was obtained, as well as the condition of the victim, investigators at this time are treating this incident as though it’s a fail-to-remain collision,” Const. Akhil Mooken told Global News on Monday.

“They do have numerous resources assigned to this investigation and are working to try and locate the vehicle and the driver responsible.”

Mooken said police are also working to retrace the teenager’s steps prior to the collision.

“Dianna was a resident of the city of Toronto. We’re trying to essentially recreate her last 12 hours. We’re trying to find out where she was, what she was doing, who she was with, and how she ended up in the city of Brampton,” he said.

Anyone who travelled through the immediate area at around the time of the collision, or anyone who was in the area with surveillance or dashcam video, is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

